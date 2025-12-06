Cubans contact US about what will happen after pro-Russian Maduro's regime – Reuters

Some representatives of the Cuban authorities discussed with the United States "what the world would look like" without the power of the Venezuelan dictator, media interlocutors said

Nicolás Maduro (Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ / EPA)

The U.S. pressure campaign against Venezuela has forced some representatives of the Cuban regime to turn to America to see what the region would look like without a dictator Nicolás Maduro at the head of a Latin American country, reports Reuters, citing two informed sources.

They refused to disclose who exactly from Cuba was in contact with the United States.

One of the interlocutors said that some representatives from within the Cuban government had contacted the United States, and discussions were held between them about "what the world would look like without a Maduro regime."

The second interlocutor confirmed these contacts. None of them provided additional details.

Earlier, on November 25, Cuba issued a statement accusing the United States of seeking to violently overthrow the Venezuelan government and calling the build-up of the US presence in the region an "excessive and aggressive" threat.

In particular, the United States has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean with the most modern and largest vessel of this type Gerald R. Ford, eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 fighter jets.

In his statement, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted that the overthrow of Maduro's government by the United States would be extremely dangerous and irresponsible, and would violate international law and the UN Charter.

American president Donald Trump recently had a conversation with the Venezuelan dictator, but he refused to say what they talked about.

In early December, four Reuters interlocutors briefed on the conversation said Maduro told Trump he was willing to leave Venezuela if he and his family received a full legal amnesty, including the lifting of US sanctions and the end of his case at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The call between the president and the pro-Russian dictator follows months of U.S. pressure on Venezuela, including attacks on ships, who the US claims were involved in drug smuggling, as well as threats of military action and cartel recognition Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist group.