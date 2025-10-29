For the first time, Ukraine voted against a UN resolution condemning the US embargo of Cuba

The foreign minister noted that Cuba's unwillingness to stop the involvement of its citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine is complicity in aggression

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

For the first time, Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly's annual resolution on the need to end the US embargo of Cuba. This was in response to Cuban participation in the war on the side of Russia, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine's vote against the resolution was not sudden and "has serious reasons."

"We remember the Cuban president's wishes for 'success' [to the Russian dictator] Putin in his aggressive war against Ukraine. We heard him well. This year, we decided to close our embassy in Havana and lower the level of our diplomatic relations," Sybiha said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine's voice in the UN General Assembly is not directed against the Cuban people ("we respect their right to live in prosperity"), but against the inaction of the country's authorities in response to the mass conscription of its citizens into the Russian occupation army.

"Thousands of them have signed contracts, joining the ranks of soldiers who are directly involved in combat operations on Ukrainian soil," the minister emphasized.

According to him, Cuba's unwillingness to stop the massive involvement of its citizens in the Russian war against Ukraine is complicity in the aggression and "must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

In addition to Ukraine, the United States itself, Argentina, Hungary, Israel, North Macedonia, and Paraguay voted against the document condemning US actions.

Voting results (Screenshot from X / Andriy Sybiha

REFERENCE. UN General Assembly resolutions are advisory in nature, meaning they are not binding. At the same time, such documents express the position of UN member states on certain issues.



In May 2024, Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel, during his meeting with his Russian "colleague" Putin, wished Russia success in its war against Ukraine.