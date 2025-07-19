Cyberattack of the GUR on the Gazprom system. LIGA.net's intelligence source disclosed the details

The intelligence operation could lead to a significant reduction in Russian budget revenues, the source said

Gazprom (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

The operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate to destroy the information system of the Russian Gazprom can lead to emergency operation and complicate transportation and gas supply to entire regions of the aggressor state. About this LIGA.net said a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to him, the cyber specialists managed to achieve maximum results due to the scale of the network infrastructure damage.

"As the video shows, the degree of penetration of Ukrainian cyber specialists into Gazprom's information systems is unprecedentedly deep, and we have never managed to reach such a level before," he added.

The source emphasized that the cyber operation destroyed the records of contracts, schedules, and tariffs of the corporation, including data on who and how much gas or oil should be supplied, data on payments, taxes, Gazprom's financial balance sheets, information on licenses and legal agreements of the corporation.

In addition, the data of the SCADA and GIS systems that control pressure, flow rates, gas and oil balances, data on Gazprom's wells and networks were destroyed.

According to a source in the DIU, the operation could result in a significant reduction in revenues to the budget of the aggressor state.

"We can talk about the impossibility of concluding new contracts by the state-owned Gazprom Corporation, emergency mode of operation of the corporation's systems and complications in transportation and gas supply to entire regions of the Russian Federation, default on obligations, a significant drop in the value of shares, undermining the stability of banks that lend to Gazprom and many other negative consequences for the aggressor country," the source explained.

Gazprom's information systems are a set of software, hardware, and infrastructure that automate and manage the operations of the company and its subsidiaries. They include systems for managing gas production, transportation, distribution and sales, as well as systems for managing finance, human resources, security and other areas of the company's operations.

The source emphasized that the cyber specialists gained full access to all of the corporation's information systems, which made it possible to copy hundreds of terabytes of data. They gained full access to the internal analytical network and servers, and copied more than 20,000 user profiles with their digital signatures of employees of all parts of Gazprom's information system.

In addition, databases of more than 390 Gazprom subsidiaries and branches were seized. Access was gained to systems that support the technical operation of the company's infrastructure (pipes, valves, sensors, etc.), as well as to auxiliary systems such as data protection, server control, administration, and more.

The cyber specialists also deleted all the data of Gazprom's information system stored on physical servers and cloud platforms, including backups.

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

