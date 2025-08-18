Czech Foreign Minister finds it "difficult to understand" why Trump no longer demands a ceasefire from Russia

Europe has a common vision to support security guarantees for Ukraine, says Jan Lipawski

Jan Lipawski (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky finds it "difficult to understand" why US President Donald Trump no longer demands a ceasefire from Russia. He expressed this opinion in a commentary to BBC News Channel.

Czech Foreign Minister says there is a "common understanding" among European leaders that "we have to support Ukraine on possible future security guarantees".

Lipavsky added that last weekend he called all his European counterparts to "make sure we have the same position".

In addition to security guarantees, the minister stated that "there is a clear understanding that Russia should not be rewarded for its imperialist policy," and this position should be reflected in the negotiations.

Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that Trump's proposal that a ceasefire should be reached after a peace agreement, not before it, is "difficult for him to understand".

"We are discussing peace and every day we see Russian bombs falling on Ukrainian cities," he continued.

August 16, 2025 Trump after talks with Putin in Alaska and a conversation with Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to move to a peace agreement, not just a ceasefire to end the war.

August 18 Trump responded to a wave of criticism in the US media about his plan for a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and said that he "knows exactly what he is doing".