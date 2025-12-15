The billionaire returns to power after four years in opposition as head of a coalition that includes ANO, SPD and the Motorists

Andriy Babish (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

On Monday, December 15, the government of the new Czech Prime Minister came to power, Andrey Babish after winning the parliamentary elections in October. About reported Reuters.

billionaire Babiš, 71, is returning to power after four years in opposition at the head of a coalition that includes his ANO political force, the SPD, a far-right, anti-European and pro-Russian party, and the Automobilists party, whose main program is to oppose the European Union's climate policy.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the Babiš government, Czech President Peter Paul called on the new coalition to govern responsibly and recognize the benefits of NATO and EU membership for the country.

"Our country would certainly not be more secure if we were not part of NATO, just as it would be less economically prosperous and stable if we were not members of the EU," Pavel said on Monday at the government's appointment ceremony.

The article says that by replacing the pro-Ukrainian and pro-European government, Babiš's cabinet will shift the political center of gravity from the liberal center to the European far right.

His ANO party is a member of the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament, along with parties such as Hungarian Prime Minister Fidesz's Fidesz Viktor Orban, the Austrian Freedom Party and the French National Assembly.

Babiš has stated that he wants to defend Czech interests at home and abroad. He has repeatedly criticized EU institutions and prefers to communicate with national leaders in the European Council.

He promised to reject the EU's migration policy and a plan to extend carbon tax payments to household heating and automobile fuel.

However, Babiš rejected calls from his far-right coalition partners for referendums on EU and NATO membership, vowing to keep the country in both organizations.