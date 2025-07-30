Czech Republic prepares new military aid packages for Ukraine with air defense and electronic warfare systems

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Tomáš Poyar

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

The Czech Republic is preparing new military assistance packages for Ukraine. It includes significant reinforcement in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, and long-range capabilities. About this reported minister of Defense of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal following a meeting with Advisor to the Czech Prime Minister Tomáš Poyar.

According to Shmyhal, during the meeting, he and Poyar focused on discussing the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.

"A special focus is on the supply of ammunition. The Czech initiative has become an extremely important tool for the supply of key caliber shells. We discussed future deliveries in detail: specific schedules and plans for both this year and 2026," said Shmyhal.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the defense industry. The Minister noted that joint ventures are being launched, and a number of projects are already underway.

"In particular, the production of Bren 2 shells and rifles in Ukraine. Together with the Czech delegation, we analyzed the possibilities of launching new projects in the Czech Republic with the participation of leading Ukrainian companies to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he said.

In turn, the Czech side informed the head of the Defense Ministry about the preparation of new military assistance packages.