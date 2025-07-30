Czech Republic prepares new military aid packages for Ukraine with air defense and electronic warfare systems
The Czech Republic is preparing new military assistance packages for Ukraine. It includes significant reinforcement in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, and long-range capabilities. About this reported minister of Defense of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal following a meeting with Advisor to the Czech Prime Minister Tomáš Poyar.
According to Shmyhal, during the meeting, he and Poyar focused on discussing the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.
"A special focus is on the supply of ammunition. The Czech initiative has become an extremely important tool for the supply of key caliber shells. We discussed future deliveries in detail: specific schedules and plans for both this year and 2026," said Shmyhal.
The parties also discussed cooperation in the defense industry. The Minister noted that joint ventures are being launched, and a number of projects are already underway.
"In particular, the production of Bren 2 shells and rifles in Ukraine. Together with the Czech delegation, we analyzed the possibilities of launching new projects in the Czech Republic with the participation of leading Ukrainian companies to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he said.
In turn, the Czech side informed the head of the Defense Ministry about the preparation of new military assistance packages.
- on February 15, Czech President Pavel said that the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine would continue, and over the past year, 1.6 million shells were delivered.
- In 2025, Ukraine has already received 400,000 large-caliber shells under the Czech initiative.
- In 2025, Ukraine may receive 1.8 million rounds of ammunition under the Czech initiative to purchase shells worldwide, reported Zelensky.
