Czech Republic sent hundreds of drones with artificial intelligence to Ukraine

Drone (Photo: Unsplash)

Czech company LPP holding has developed and produces drones controlled by artificial intelligence. Hundreds of such drones have already been sent to Ukraine. This was announced by the co-owner of the companyRadim Petraš at the IDET defense exhibition in Brno, writes ČTK .

The company began supplying drones called MTS with artificial intelligence to Ukraine last fall. Their advantage is that they do not receive or transmit any signals.

"First, the operator loads the mission target onto the drone. Then the artificial intelligence works to navigate when it has visual contact, comparing what it sees below it with the map and thus determining its location. So in a noisy environment where GPS does not work, the drone will not get lost and will be able to complete the mission," Petrash said.

He noted that the feedback from Ukrainian soldiers was very positive.

"They say we're the first to prove that something like visual navigation can work," Petrash said.

According to Petrash, the company has delivered hundreds of drones with artificial intelligence to Ukraine, producing about a hundred of them per month. The goal is to produce 20 drones per day.

"We provide the complete production process of the MTS system with our own capabilities – that is, programming the electronics, assembling the entire drone, developing the shock heads, developing applications and software – this is our job," said Petrash.

The company has developed three drones, the brain and pilot of which is artificial intelligence:

← The smallest MTS05 is a tactical drone designed for a flight range of several dozen kilometers.

← The larger MTS25 with an internal combustion engine can fly hundreds of kilometers.

← The largest MTS40 with an even more powerful power unit can carry a warhead weighing up to 12 kilograms.

Reference LPP holding as is a Czech technology holding company. It is a group of companies that combines expertise in development, production and integration in the military and civilian sectors. The holding companies operate mainly in sectors such as aviation, ground systems, artificial intelligence, mechanical engineering and railways. LPP holding as is a Czech technology holding company. It is a group of companies that combines expertise in development, production and integration in the military and civilian sectors. The holding companies operate mainly in sectors such as aviation, ground systems, artificial intelligence, mechanical engineering and railways.