Death toll in Dobropillya rises as a result of Russian airstrike
The death toll from a Russian airstrike in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, has risen to four. About this reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.
The number of victims has not changed – 27. Authorities and all responsible services are working at the site of the impact. The debris is being cleared.
"We hope that there will be no more casualties, as the shopping center was already closed at the time of the attack," said the head of the OVA.
He specified that the air strike damaged 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings and eight cars
On the evening of July 16, Russian aviation dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on a shopping center in the center of Dobropillya. The strike hit the area of the Aurora store.
Initially, two people were reported dead, but the OVA noted that there may still be people under the rubble.
- From the evening of July 15 to the night of July 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 400 drones of various types. The main areas of attack were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia. Air defense shoots down 198 "Shahed" militantsanother 145 imitator drones were lost locally or suppressed by electronic warfare.
- On the night of July 16, Russia attacked infrastructure in Odesa region, and in Kramatorsk hit the kindergarten.
- On the night of July 17 Russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones. One person was killed, and three of the five injured were seriously wounded.
Comments (0)