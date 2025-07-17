Death toll in Dobropillya rises as a result of Russian airstrike

The aftermath of the July 16 Russian strike (Photo: Vadym Filashkin's Telegram)

The death toll from a Russian airstrike in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, has risen to four. About this reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.

The number of victims has not changed – 27. Authorities and all responsible services are working at the site of the impact. The debris is being cleared.

"We hope that there will be no more casualties, as the shopping center was already closed at the time of the attack," said the head of the OVA.

He specified that the air strike damaged 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings and eight cars

On the evening of July 16, Russian aviation dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on a shopping center in the center of Dobropillya. The strike hit the area of the Aurora store.

Initially, two people were reported dead, but the OVA noted that there may still be people under the rubble.

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin