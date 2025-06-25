Deepfake of Stefanishina about ban on women from leaving Russia is being spread in Russia

The ban on leaving Ukraine allegedly applies to women under the age of 27

Olga Stefanishyna (Photo: EPA)

Russian Telegram channels are spreading disinformation, claiming that Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina has proposed banning women aged 18 to 27 from traveling abroad. This was reported by Olga Stefanishina and the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

"This is a recognition of course – a deepfake of Ukrainian politics," Stefanishyna wrote on Facebook, posting screenshots of fake messages.

They say that the Deputy Prime Minister proposed a legislative ban on women aged 18 to 27 traveling abroad, and the Verkhovna Rada allegedly supported this initiative.

As reported by the Central Intelligence Agency, the video distributed by the Russians was generated by artificial intelligence using deepfake technology.

The Center added that there are no legislative initiatives under consideration by parliament that would prohibit women from traveling outside Ukraine.

"The purpose of such attacks is to discredit government representatives and spread panic in Ukrainian society," the Central Intelligence Agency said.