Tambov Gunpowder Plant (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of June 11, the Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities on the territory of Russia, in particular, the Tambov Gunpowder Plant was hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strikes were carried out as part of a campaign to reduce Russian capabilities in the production of explosives and the use of ammunition.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Unmanned Systems Forces participated in the operation in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

According to the General Staff, the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, located in the Russian city of Kotovsk, was damaged and a fire broke out on its territory. This is one of the main facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, which is involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

It produces gunpowder for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems, as well as colloxylin, which is used in the creation of various explosives.

The SBS command clarified that the strike was carried out by fighters of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems. The enterprise is located about 350 km from the state border of Ukraine.

In addition, explosions were recorded in the areas of the ammunition depot of the 106th Airborne Division in the Kursk region and the Buturlinovka airfield depot in the Voronezh region of Russia. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

This is not the first attack on the Tambov gunpowder plant. It exploded and burned twice in 2023.

In January 2024, the plant was successfully hit by drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.