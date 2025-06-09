Strikes on Russian military facilities discussed at Ukrainian Supreme meeting

We are talking about attacks on "everything that works to strike at Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

During the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's meeting on June 9, the Ukrainian leadership discussed, among other things, strikes on Russian military facilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening address.

In addition to the Stavka meeting, there were separate conversations with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, as well as intelligence reports and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"First of all, we paid attention to the front, the creation and development of corps, and we paid attention to our strikes on Russian military facilities – everything that works for them to strike Ukraine. Our accuracy matters and should spoil not only the mood in Moscow, but also the real indicators of military production, army supply, and strategic potential. I thank all our soldiers and the companies that provide this. I am also grateful to all the soldiers for their resilience," Zelenskyy said.