Defense forces liberated 58 square kilometers of territory in August – Syryskyi

In August, the Defense Forces regained control over 58 square kilometers of territory and liberated a number of settlements. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief notes that in the Dobropillia sector, where the enemy has set up an offensive group, the Russians captured 13.5 square kilometers, but lost 25.5 square kilometers.

In the Pokrovsk sector, they gained five square kilometers, while Ukrainian troops regained control of 26 square kilometers.

Syrsky noted that the Russians were counting on a breakthrough in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration and an offensive in Zaporizhzhia, but these plans failed.

The Defense Forces also prevented the loss of territory in the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia directions, and recaptured four square kilometers in the Severo-Slobozhanske direction.

The Chief of Staff noted that the Russians are using the tactic of "creeping" advance in small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate settlements, using the interposition space and avoiding combat.