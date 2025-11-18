As a result of the attack on two temporarily occupied TPPs, 65% of consumers are without power, according to the Russian gauleiter

Starobeshevskaya TPP (Photo: photographers.ua)

Unmanned aerial vehicles hit Zuiv and Starobeshevo thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. The video of the work of was shown by Commander of the SFOR Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

Zuivska TPP is located in the town of Zuhres, about 40 km east of the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Its production capacity is 1200 MW, or about 5 billion kWh of electricity. This is a third of the needs of Donetsk region.

The capacity of Starobeshevo TPP in Novyi Svit is 2300 MW.

The attacks on the night of November 18 were carried out by fighters of the 1st Separate Center of the SSU (transformed 14th Regiment).

Prior to that, Russians complained about the attack on , and the Kremlin's governor in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region Denis Pushilin said that the attacks on thermal power plants had cut off power to many settlements, and boiler and filtering stations had stopped.

As of 10:00 a.m., 65% of consumers in occupied Donetsk region were without electricity.

Affected TPPs (screenshot of the map)