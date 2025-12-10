Democrat wins Miami mayoral election for the first time in 30 years

Eileen Higgins (Photo: Democrat's Facebook account)

For the first time in three decades, a Democratic candidate won the mayoral election in Miami (Florida). This was reported by agency Associated Press.

Eileen Higgins wins the mayoral election in Miami, beating Republican Emilio Gonzalez, who was supported by the US President Donald Trump. She ended her party's nearly 30-year losing streak and gave Democrats a boost in one of the last electoral battles before the 2026 midterm elections.

Higgins, 61, will be the first woman to lead the city of Miami. She has spoken frequently in the predominantly Latino city about Trump's tough immigration measures, noting that she has heard from many Miami residents concerned about the detention of their family members.

"We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so inhumane and cruel, especially against immigrants. The people of Miami were ready to end it," the politician told AP after her victory speech.

After almost all the votes were counted on Tuesday, Higgins was ahead of the Republican by about 19 percentage points.

The article says that the victory gives Democrats some momentum ahead of the important midterm elections, when Republicans are seeking to maintain their positions in Florida, including in the predominantly Hispanic Miami-Dade County.

Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called the result "another warning sign for Republicans that voters are tired of their out-of-touch agenda."