Kamala Harris admits that she will run for the US presidency again

Former US Vice President has not yet decided whether to run for office, but sees her future in politics

Kamala Harris (Photo: Jemal Countess/EPA)

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested that she will run for president again. She expressed this opinion in an interview with BBC.

She said she "may" run for president again in 2028 after her defeat by Donald Trump last year. At the same time, Harris denied the results of polls that called her an outsider in the fight for the Democratic Party's nomination in the next election.

In an interview with the BBC, Harris did not rule out the possibility of another run for the White House, saying that her grand-nieces would "probably see a woman president in her lifetime".

When asked if she was ready for this, she answered "maybe," confirming that she is considering another run for higher office.

Harris said she has not yet decided, but emphasized that she still sees her future in politics.

"I am not done yet. I have devoted my entire career to serving the public, and it is in my blood," said the former Vice President.

Commenting on the likelihood that she would be the underdog in the race for the Democratic nomination – even behind Hollywood actor Dwayne the Rock Johnson – she said she never listened to polls.

"If I had listened to the polls, I would not have run for either the first or the second post, and I definitely would not be sitting here," the politician emphasized.