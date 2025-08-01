Kamala Harris announces a political pause, calling the current US system "broken"

According to the former vice president, the US political system is now deeply dysfunctional

Kamala Harris (Photo: ERA/LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON)

Former Vice President of the United States and former presidential candidate in 2024 Kamala Harris said she was temporarily stepping down from politics, calling the current system "broken." She said this said on The Late Show, The Hill reports.

During the conversation, Harris announced that she was temporarily suspending her political activities. According to the former vice president, the US political system is now deeply dysfunctional.

Read also Harris is still the most popular candidate for the 2028 election – poll

"I don't want to go back to this system. I think it is broken. I want to travel around the country, listen to people, talk to them – not in the context of an election campaign or transactions," she said.

Harris also confirmed that she has no plans to run for governor of California in 2028, despite long-standing speculation.

She said that after losing the presidential race, she deliberately avoided news and politics for a long time.

"I just don't like self-mutilation," she said, adding that she had been watching cooking shows all along.