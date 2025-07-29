Diplomat Bezsmertnyi: To say that there are grounds for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin is to deceive oneself

According to the diplomat, Russia's position is still ultimatum, and when ultimatums are issued, they are preparing for war, not dialogue

Roman Bezsmertnyi (Photo: facebook.com/bezsmertnyi)

In terms of the current disposition of the Ukrainian and Russian sides to end the war, there is no need to talk about a real meeting at the level of the leaders of the states..

This opinion was expressed by former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belarus Roman Bezsmertnyi in an interview with LIGA.net

According to him, Russia's position is quite ultimatum, as evidenced by the previous three rounds of talks in Turkey, as well as statements by Kremlin politicians. The parties did not come close to a common opinion on key issues.

"When an ultimatum is presented, they are preparing for war, not for a negotiation process. No one took the document and Russia's proposal as a negotiating track. It was perceived as a war track," Bezsmertnyi said .

In addition, in the negotiations, Ukraine insists on compliance with the United Nations Charter and international law. But this is not in the Russian proposals.

"Hence, to say that there are grounds for a meeting of the top officials in order to move forward constructively is to deceive oneself," the diplomat emphasized .

He noted that Ukraine has chosen the right tactical position, expressing its readiness for talks and a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and unity of views with Europe and the United States. Against this backdrop, Russia's "destructive position" clearly stands out.

"The picture is clear, but it does not lead to a meeting. On the contrary, in accordance with Russia's doctrine of using diplomatic receptions as a weapon, it shows once again that the Kremlin chooses tension and war as its path, rather than achieving results through negotiations," Bezsmertnyi summarized .