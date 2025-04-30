Director of "Come Back Alive" tells how Ukraine can protect itself from Russian ballistics

According to Chmut, Ukraine is looking for and testing alternative ways to protect and counteract

Taras Chmut (Photo: Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy)

There are several ways Ukraine can protect itself from Russian ballistics. However, even in a month it is impossible to destroy missile production in Russia, said in an interview with LIGA.net Director of the Foundation for Competent Assistance to the Army "Come Back Alive" Taras Chmut.

According to him, it is possible to blow up missile production sites, eliminate people who use these missiles, create sabotage in the rear, and attack directly at equipment, facilities, and arsenals. You can "look for an alternative" and Ukraine is doing it, Chmut said .

However, according to him, Ukraine cannot "take and destroy" all Iskander production in Russia in a month. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot reach North Korea and destroy the production of KN missiles there.

"It is a constant struggle between some resources, problems, opportunities, time constraints," summarized the director of Come Back Alive .