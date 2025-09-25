DIU cyber specialists paralyze Russian payment system and provider – source

The damage caused by the cyberattack by Ukrainian intelligence against the occupiers on September 24-25 amounted to about $30 million

A DIU soldier (Illustrative photo: DIU press service)

Specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian payment system SPB and the provider TransTeleCom. This was reported by a Ukrainian intelligence source to LIGA.net.

According to him, the operation was carried out on September 24-25. As a result of the attack, the work of these resources was partially paralyzed.

Among the main consequences are:

→ Russian citizens could not make transfers between banks, pay for goods and services ;

→ online payment at gas stations was not available;

→ it was impossible to pay for public transportation using a QR code;

→ there were a number of other inconveniences in the use of online services for Russian citizens (lack of Internet connection and interactive television).

The source noted that the estimated economic losses as a result of the attack amount to up to $30 million.

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

Screenshot: source LIGA.net

Screenshot: source LIGA.net