DIU cyber specialists paralyze Russian payment system and provider – source

DIU cyber specialists paralyze Russian payment system and provider – sourcesupplemented
Specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian payment system SPB and the provider TransTeleCom. This was reported by a Ukrainian intelligence source to LIGA.net.
According to him, the operation was carried out on September 24-25. As a result of the attack, the work of these resources was partially paralyzed.
Among the main consequences are:
→ Russian citizens could not make transfers between banks, pay for goods and services ;
→ online payment at gas stations was not available;
→ it was impossible to pay for public transportation using a QR code;
→ there were a number of other inconveniences in the use of online services for Russian citizens (lack of Internet connection and interactive television).
The source noted that the estimated economic losses as a result of the attack amount to up to $30 million.
- On September 24, it was reported that the GUR had hacked the servers of Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea again. Among the documents obtained are data on the deportation of children and correspondence on fuel shortages.
- Earlier, in July, as a result of a cyberattack on Crimea by the GUR, documents confirming the abduction of children from Ukraine were found.
Comments (0)