GUR cyber specialists disrupted local elections in Russia. Key servers and systems were attacked – source
Cyber specialists of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate disrupted the "single voting day" in Russia. About LIGA.net said an intelligence source.
According to him, the attack targeted the servers of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, the remote electronic voting platform, Rostelecom's backbone routers, and the servers of the state portal Gosuslugi.
"Russians could not vote in the mayoral and gubernatorial elections. This casts doubt on the legitimacy of the voting results," the source said.
- on July 18, cyber specialists of the DIU attacked the Gazprom base. A large amount of data was destroyed. And the next day they told the details of the operation.
- on August 25, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, cyber guerrillas hacked Russian television and showed the viewers of the aggressor state the truth about the war.
- september 8, the DIU on the day of military intelligence on September 7 "congratulated the Russians on the holiday" as well. The enemy's fuel card system was not working properly throughout the country.
