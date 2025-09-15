GUR cyber specialists disrupted local elections in Russia. Key servers and systems were attacked – source
Elections (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Cyber specialists of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate disrupted the "single voting day" in Russia. About LIGA.net said an intelligence source.

According to him, the attack targeted the servers of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, the remote electronic voting platform, Rostelecom's backbone routers, and the servers of the state portal Gosuslugi.

"Russians could not vote in the mayoral and gubernatorial elections. This casts doubt on the legitimacy of the voting results," the source said.

Screenshot from a LIGA.net source
