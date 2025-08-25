Cyber guerrillas hacked Russian TV and showed the truth about the war – source

More than 50,000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of Russia watched explosions at the refinery and footage of the occupiers' graves for more than three hours

On Ukraine's Independence Day, cyber guerrillas hacked into Russian television and showed the aggressor state's viewers the truth about the war. This was reported by an interlocutor in the Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to him, on Sunday evening, Russian viewers were shown a video about the real losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine and other "achievements" of the occupiers.

The source said that local cyber guerrillas managed to "hack" Russian provider No. 3 and broadcast "unauthorized" video about the real results of the war on 116 TV channels at once.

In addition, the cyber activists managed to block the access of the provider's administrators to the servers, making it more difficult for them to interrupt the video broadcast.

As a result, at least 50,000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of Russia watched explosions of Russian oil refineries and footage of Russian soldiers being buried on their TV screens for more than three hours in a row during prime time in the evening.

"And for those who do not use digital television, the video was additionally broadcast through the Apple Store, Google Play and Smart TV apps, as well as on other cable networks," the source added.

On July 15, an intelligence source said that the GRU and volunteers paralyzed the work of one of the largest drone manufacturers in Russia.

On July 18, GRU cyber specialists attacked Gazprom's database. A large amount of data was destroyed. And the next day, they told the details of the operation.