Russia's GRU cyberattacked one of the largest private providers of security services – source
Cyber specialists from the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate have attacked one of the largest private providers of Internet services to Russian law enforcement agencies. This was reported by a Ukrainian intelligence source to LIGA.net.
Military intelligence specialists have carried out another attack on the IT infrastructure of the aggressor state. This time, the attack targeted the Filanko group of companies, a large Internet and hosting service provider that provides more than 20,000 customers, including Beeline, MGTS, 24TV, and Russia's security forces.
The cyberattack disrupted 600 virtual machines, 24 hypervisors, destroyed 800 terabytes of data, 11 physical servers, 74 Raspberries for remote data center monitoring and 12 terabytes of sensor data, five physical servers in the office and five terabytes of data on them.
According to the source, 3,100 switching equipment devices are out of commission, including 37 service routers, core routers and network boundary routers.
"In addition, cyber specialists of the Ukrainian intelligence "shook out" the wallets in the company's personal account worth $1.3 million," he added .
Intelligence specialists also defaced a website selling "alarm suitcases" for Russian security forces, publishing photos of the destroyed Russian occupiers in Ukraine on the main page of the resource.
- On July 15, an intelligence source said that the GRU and volunteers paralyzed the work of one of the largest drone manufacturers in Russia.
- On July 18, GRU cyber specialists attacked Gazprom's database. A large amount of data was destroyed. And the next day, they told the details of the operation.
Comments (0)