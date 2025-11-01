DIU releases names and photos of five occupants who executed 17 civilians in Bucha

Military intelligence publishes data on Russian military involved in murders, torture, and attempts to conceal war crimes by burning victims' bodies

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified and notified five occupiers who executed 17 civilians during the occupation of Bucha, Kyiv region, in 2022. This was reported to by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Within the framework of cooperation with the National Police, the DIU published the names and personal data of the occupiers from the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

→ Lieutenant Yuriy Kim, born on July 3, 1997, platoon commander of the fourth air assault company of the second battalion tactical group, a native of the Moscow region. He lived at the following address: Balashikha, Moscow region, Balashikha city, neighborhood of the Research Institute of Fire Defense, house 13, apartment 56;

→ Private Yevgeniy Meshalkin, born on September 11, 2001, a shooter-operator of the second BTGr, a native of the Tyumen region. He lives at the following address: Tyumen Region, Yalutorovsk, Sverdlov Street, 181, apartment 7;

→ Staff Sergeant Anatoliy Pavlov, born on 31 July 1990, gun commander of the second self-propelled artillery battery of the second BTGr, a native of Chuvashia. Resides at the following address: Pskov, Generala Margelova Street, 1, apartment 20;

→ Staff Sergeant Shamil Hasanguliyev, squad commander – commander of a combat vehicle of the fourth DSC of the second BTG, a native of Pskov. He lives at: Pskov, Railroad Lane, 9;

→ senior soldier Pavel Kretinin, born on 29 December 1985, deputy platoon commander – squad commander of the second BTGr, a native of Voronezh region. He lives at the following address: Pskov, Rizkyi Avenue, 49, apartment 91.

The GUR noted that these individuals were involved in murders, torture, attempts to conceal war crimes by burning the bodies of executed residents of Bucha, as well as threats to civilians during the Russian occupation of the city.

Photo: GUR

On October 23, intelligence and the resistance movement eliminated Russian paratroopers of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment in Stavropol. The unit's soldiers "distinguished themselves" by committing numerous war crimes during the full-scale invasion.

On October 27, the DIU reported that on the Zaporizhzhia frontline, scouts attacked the positions of Russians. As a result of the attack, the son of Lieutenant General Arkadiy Marzoev, who was involved in war crimes in Kherson, was killed.