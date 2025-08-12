DPRK conducts mortar firing on the eve of military exercises between the US and South Korea – photo

North Korea said the firing was to "show the army's ability to deter enemies"

The DPRK's exercises (Photo: KCNA)

On August 11, the DPRK held a mortar unit competition ahead of the major military exercises scheduled for next week between South Korea and the United States. About reports north Korea's state news agency (KCNA).

It is noted that the purpose of the shooting was allegedly "to test the skills of the units and increase the combat readiness of the army." Units armed with mortars of various calibers took part, practicing hitting "enemy targets" without test shots.

The exercise was attended by Marshal Park Jong-cheon, Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, along with the Chief of the General Staff of the KPA Ri Yong-gil.

The KCNA stated that the competition was supposed to "show the army's ability to deter enemies and protect the country's sovereignty."

