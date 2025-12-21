Drone with parachute found in forest in Romania. It is not yet clear whether it is connected to the war with Russia

Police are investigating who owned the drone and where it came from. NATO troops are definitely not involved

A drone in Romania (Photo: facebook.com/europolromania)

on December 21, a drone with a parachute was found in the forest of Romania near the Lărăști commune in Ardăși. Law enforcement officers are investigating who it belonged to and how it ended up in the forest, reported Europol Union.

The drone, which was hovering among the trees, was discovered by local hunters around 10:40 a.m. and reported to the authorities. The police reportedly notified the competent authorities of the need to conduct an investigation to find out how and where the drone came from.

"It is not yet known whether the drone is linked to the conflict in Ukraine. What is certain is that it was not used by military personnel from a NATO base in the area," Europol said.

According to law enforcement, the drone is homemade and has a parachute attached to it.

Interlocutors in the judiciary reported News.ro that the discovery was a large drone, two meters wide. According to preliminary data, the drone is not civilian.