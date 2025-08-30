Drones attacked the Krasnodar Territory and Samara. Fires at local refineries – video

Fire at the Samara Oil Refinery (screenshot of the occupiers' video)

The Krasnodar region of Russia was attacked by drones on the night of August 30. According to local authorities, one of the technological installations on the territory of an oil refinery was damaged.

According to local residents, "dozens of explosions" in the region occurred around 03:30. After that, footage of a large-scale fire, according to preliminary data, on the territory of the Krasnodar Oil Refinery appeared on the network.

The fire was later confirmed officially. According to the region's operational headquarters, one of the plant's technological installations was damaged when the drone's wreckage fell on the territory of the plant. A fire also broke out on an area of about 300 square meters, but there were allegedly no casualties.

Firefighters work at the refinery, employees evacuated.

The Syzran refinery could also be under attack. According to the Astra Telegram channel, locals noticed a fire on its territory. However, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that drones tried to attack an industrial enterprise in Syzran, but the attacks were allegedly repelled.