Estonians urged to refrain from traveling to Belarus due to the risk of detention

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that in case of detention in Belarus, there may be difficulties in obtaining consular assistance

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned against traveling to Belarus due to interrogations and detentions of Estonian citizens, as well as difficulties in obtaining consular assistance. About reports ERR.

Diplomat of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Angela Saar-Raaman noted that there have been many cases on the border and inside Belarus when Estonian citizens were contacted, questioned or detained, just like citizens of other EU countries.

She added that in case of problems in Belarus, it can be difficult to get help from the Estonian consul.

"Since May 20, 2024, there has been no diplomat in the Estonian diplomatic mission in Belarus, and there is no Belarusian diplomat in Estonia either. We also do not have a consul in Belarus. When traveling to Belarus, please note that consular assistance may take much longer than usual or may not be possible at all," Saar-Raaman said.