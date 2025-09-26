Polish government urges citizens to leave Belarus immediately

The Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized that in the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, evacuation may not be possible

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommends that citizens refrain from traveling to Belarus and urges those already there to leave the country. The message was published on the website of the Polish government.

The ministry explained its call by the growing tensions in the region, the ongoing war and "repeated arbitrary arrests" of Polish citizens in Belarus.

" In the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may be much more difficult or even impossible," Poland emphasized.

Poles who remain in Belarus are urged to leave the country immediately using available commercial and private means.

After the partial opening of the border, only the Terespol-Brest border crossing is available for passenger traffic with Poland. In addition, the Koroshchyn (Kukuryky) – Kozlovychi border crossing is open for freight transportation.