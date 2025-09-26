Polish government urges citizens to leave Belarus immediately
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommends that citizens refrain from traveling to Belarus and urges those already there to leave the country. The message was published on the website of the Polish government.
The ministry explained its call by the growing tensions in the region, the ongoing war and "repeated arbitrary arrests" of Polish citizens in Belarus.
" In the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may be much more difficult or even impossible," Poland emphasized.
Poles who remain in Belarus are urged to leave the country immediately using available commercial and private means.
After the partial opening of the border, only the Terespol-Brest border crossing is available for passenger traffic with Poland. In addition, the Koroshchyn (Kukuryky) – Kozlovychi border crossing is open for freight transportation.
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shakhty" flew into Poland. The country recorded 21 violations of its airspace by Russian drones.
- On September 12, Poland completely closed the border with Belarus amid the Russian-Belarusian Zapad exercise. On the night of September 25, Poland partially opened the border with Belarus.
