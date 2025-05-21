EU launches investigation into possible violation of cooperation agreement by Israel

The investigation was initiated by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gaza (Photo: MOHAMMED SABER/ EPA)

The European Commission has launched an investigation into whether Israel meets the conditions for cooperation with the European Union. The initiative was supported by 16 countries, against nine. This is reported by NOS.

The investigation was initiated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp. In his opinion, Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Until the investigation is complete, the Netherlands plans to use its veto power to block negotiations with Israel on a cooperation agreement.

The agreement, which, among other things, provides trade benefits, is based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

The Dutch proposal was supported by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal and Malta.

Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Croatia and Bulgaria voted against. Latvia did not speak out.