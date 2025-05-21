EU launches investigation into possible violation of cooperation agreement by Israel
The European Commission has launched an investigation into whether Israel meets the conditions for cooperation with the European Union. The initiative was supported by 16 countries, against nine. This is reported by NOS.
The investigation was initiated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp. In his opinion, Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza is a violation of international humanitarian law.
Until the investigation is complete, the Netherlands plans to use its veto power to block negotiations with Israel on a cooperation agreement.
The agreement, which, among other things, provides trade benefits, is based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.
The Dutch proposal was supported by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal and Malta.
Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Croatia and Bulgaria voted against. Latvia did not speak out.
- On May 25, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.
- On May 19, hours after the military announced the start of a new ground operation, Netanyahu's office said Israel had allowed "basic food supplies" to enter Gaza to prevent a "hunger crisis."
- Canada, the United Kingdom and France condemned Israel's expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip and called for allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid.
- On May 20, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions , suspended trade talks with Israel, and summoned the country's ambassador over the military operation in the Gaza Strip and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.