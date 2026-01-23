European Council President expresses "serious doubts" about charter of Trump's "Peace Council"
European leaders have serious doubts about the scope of the US President's newly created "Peace Council" Donald Trump. At the same time, they are ready to cooperate with the United States in conflict resolution. This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa, reports Euractive.
"We have serious doubts about a number of elements of the Peace Council's charter related to its scope of activities, governance and compatibility with the UN charter," he said after the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.
At the same time, he said, the European Union is ready to cooperate with the United States in implementing a "comprehensive peace plan" for Gaza, within which the Peace Council will fulfill its mission as a "transitional administration."
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez said after the summit that his country had declined an invitation to join the body.
The founding charter of the Peace Council provides for a $1 billion contribution for permanent membership. there is no "requirement" to pay a contribution to join – countries that do not pay a contribution will have a three-year membership.
"Although the council was originally supposed to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, its charter does not appear to limit the organization's role to the Palestinian territory and shows a desire to compete with the United Nations," Euractive writes.
- Key US allies, including France and the United Kingdom, expressed doubts about the format of the Peace Council. In particular, London expressed concern about the inclusion of Russia in the council. France stated that the charter in its current form is "incompatible" with its international obligations, especially its membership in the UN.
- january 22, 2026 Trump presented the "Peace Council" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was joined on stage by leaders and officials from 19 countries to sign the founding charter.
