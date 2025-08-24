European diplomats: Russia's imperialism is a long-term threat to Europe's security

MEPs emphasize that the problem is not Ukraine's desire to live freely, but Russia's imperialism

The Kremlin (Photo: EPA)

The ideology of the "Russian world" is deeply rooted in Russian society, and until this changes, Russia will remain a constant threat. In addition, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine is part of a broader imperial project. More about this in the analysis LIGA.net "Nine Lessons Europe Learned from the War for Ukraine's Independence" czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee Martins Stakis said.

Minister Lipavsky noted that the problem is not Ukraine's desire to live freely, but Russia's imperialism.

Latvian MEP Stakis agrees that "Russia's aggression is not only about Ukraine, it is part of a broader imperial project."

At the same time, politicians emphasize that the war in Ukraine is a direct threat to the fundamental principles of international law.

"Borders should never be changed by military force, and nations should have the freedom to choose their alliances. If this principle collapses in Ukraine, it will collapse everywhere," Lipavsky emphasizes.

Swedish diplomat and director of the Stockholm Center for East European Studies (SCEEUS) Fredrik Löydqvist notes that the existential question today is whether Russia will be allowed to "enjoy the fruits of its aggression."

"If the Kremlin comes to the conclusion that this military aggression, the largest and most brutal since World War II, combined with nuclear blackmail, is a successful means of achieving its political goals, it will not stop at Ukraine," Löydqvist concludes.