European Parliament calls for shooting down Russian drones and planes that violate EU borders

The European Parliament approves a resolution calling on EU members to shoot down air targets that violate its airspace

European Parliament (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On October 9, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU member states to shoot down air targets, including Russian aircraft and drones, that illegally violate EU airspace. About this it says in a statement by the European Parliament.

469 MEPs voted in favor of the resolution, 97 voted against, and 38 abstained.

In the resolution, the European Parliament called on member states to respond in a coordinated manner to all air threats, including "shooting down intruders," and supported the creation of the EU Drone Wall and the Eastern Flank Watch initiative to strengthen the security of the EU's eastern flank.

The deputies emphasized that Russia's hybrid and sabotage actions against the EU have signs of state terrorism, even if they do not reach the level of an armed attack.

According to the MEPs, the EU must show determination and make it clear that any third country that violates the sovereignty of a member state will receive an immediate response.

The resolution also calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, as well as restrictions on Belarus, Iran, North Korea, and Chinese companies that supply dual-use goods for the production of Russian drones and missiles.

The European Parliament also called for more active cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defense technology and countering drones, using the resources of the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP) and the SAFE tool.