Europeans will definitely participate in deciding the future of Ukraine – Macron

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The President of France Emmanuel Macron stated that Europe will definitely participate in the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, because the security of the continent depends on its outcome. He said this...wrote into network X.

Macron emphasized that Ukraine will be the one to make the decision first and foremost.

"Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years. Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their security depends on it," he wrote.

The French President announced that he had spoken with the German Chancellor. By Friedrich Merz and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom By Kieron Starmer.

"We remain committed to supporting Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work done within the framework of the 'coalition of the willing'," he assured.

Macron also promised to continue close coordination of positions with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with European partners.