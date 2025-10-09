Even Hamas has shown negotiability, but not Putin - Zelenskyy

The head of state noted that Ukraine and partners create conditions for forcing Moscow to peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

Even the Hamas terrorist group is showing negotiating skills, but the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not yet, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

The head of state noted that Ukraine wanted to achieve peace through long-range strikes on Russia in response.

"We do not wage war for the sake of war, as Russia does. And even Hamas is already showing negotiability, but not Putin. Not yet. Together with our partners, we are creating the conditions for forcing Russia to peace. And it will happen," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that Kyiv supports all global diplomatic efforts for peace in the Middle East and strongly believes that fair pressure on Moscow will lead to peace for Ukraine and its entire region.

"It is important that the US leadership continues to work," the head of state emphasized.