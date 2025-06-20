Expert Kevlyuk: Russia does not plan to invade Dnipropetrovsk region, the goal is Pokrovsk

Russian troops are maneuvering near the border of Dnipropetrovsk region, but the target is Pokrovsk

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russian troops do not have the goal of invading the Dnipropetrovsk region. Active hostilities near the administrative border are explained by the Russian Federation's attempts to capture Pokrovsk. This was stated in the analysis for LIGA.net " Dnipro is not a goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipropetrovsk region," said Viktor Kevlyuk, a military expert at the Center for Defense Strategies.

"Attempts to capture Pokrovsk force the enemy to maneuver and operate on the edge of the administrative border, using the terrain features to capture or partially surround the city," the expert explained.

According to Kevlyuk, by the end of the year, the occupiers will focus their main efforts on the areas of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pokrovska.

"The Russian group "West" is trying to break through to Liman in order to create conditions for the assault on Sloviansk. At the same time, "South" is unsuccessfully trying to knock out the Defense Forces from the Siversk area," he lists. "With adjacent flanks, "South" and "Center" are breaking through from the south, from the Toretsk area, to Kostyantynivka. And "Center" continues its very costly battles for Pokrovsk," the expert noted.