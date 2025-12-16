Extra money and "normal contracts": Zelenskyy says army can be one of the guarantees

The president noted with regard to security guarantees that Ukraine can count on its army, as it has "already worked"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SEM VAN DER WAL / EPA)

The Armed Forces could be one of the guarantees of security for Ukraine after the end of the Russian war. To do this, Kyiv and its partners can raise additional funding and sign contracts for those who want to stay in the army. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during press conferences with Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof.

In the context of possible security guarantees, the head of state noted that Ukraine can rely on its army, as "it has already worked."

"The army worked and the people of Ukraine worked, who mobilized. It is wrong to expect the same thing to happen. We have to rely on the fact that there are people who have changed professions and learned to be military men, and they are after the war, and this is their right, return home ", Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, after the war is over, the partners and Ukraine together can provide additional funding and offer "normal contracts" for those who wants to continue serving and not lose his skills: " Even through this tragedy, even through the war, many of them have gained this experience, especially in this new technological war."

"That is this is a guarantee of security for us (we are talking about one of the guarantees – Ed.) – our army, which is supported financially in various formats. And we must also find support for it," the president summarized.