Extra money and "normal contracts": Zelenskyy says army can be one of the guarantees
The Armed Forces could be one of the guarantees of security for Ukraine after the end of the Russian war. To do this, Kyiv and its partners can raise additional funding and sign contracts for those who want to stay in the army. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during press conferences with Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof.
In the context of possible security guarantees, the head of state noted that Ukraine can rely on its army, as "it has already worked."
In his opinion, after the war is over, the partners and Ukraine together can provide additional funding and offer "normal contracts" for those who
- On December 11, Zelenskyy said that the current version of the American peace plan has 800,000 troops in the Armed Forces – the same number as the actual size of the military at the moment.
- Analyst Badrak in an article for LIGA.net said that with the help of partners, Ukraine will be able to support half a million army after the end of the Russian war.
