Extremely dangerous: fragments of a Russian missile capable of carrying cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk
In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, police explosives experts found the wreckage of a Russian missile that could carry a cluster warhead. About this reported Yevhen Rohachov, head of the regional police.
He emphasized that such ballistic submunitions are extremely dangerous and can detonate at any moment.
Law enforcers urged citizens to avoid approaching or touching missile fragments or ballistic elements under any circumstances, but instead to move to a safe distance and immediately inform the police or rescuers.
On the night of October 10, the occupiers once again attacked Poltava region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility due to falling debris and direct hits, as well as private homes and vehicles. The police did not receive any information about the victims.
- Russia massively attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure, having launched more than 450 drones and more than three dozen rockets. The attack killed a child and injured dozens of people.
- Emergency power cuts have been implemented in the regions. The number of police patrols on the streets and in transport in Kyiv and other regions has been increased.
