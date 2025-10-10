Extremely dangerous: fragments of a Russian missile capable of carrying cluster munitions found in Kremenchuk

Spherical ammunition can detonate at any moment, noted the head of the Poltava region police

Photo: Kremenchuk District Police Department

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, police explosives experts found the wreckage of a Russian missile that could carry a cluster warhead. About this reported Yevhen Rohachov, head of the regional police.

He emphasized that such ballistic submunitions are extremely dangerous and can detonate at any moment.

Law enforcers urged citizens to avoid approaching or touching missile fragments or ballistic elements under any circumstances, but instead to move to a safe distance and immediately inform the police or rescuers.

On the night of October 10, the occupiers once again attacked Poltava region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility due to falling debris and direct hits, as well as private homes and vehicles. The police did not receive any information about the victims.

