Fighting in Tripoli. Libya announces end of operation after armed clashes – video

Shooting broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli after the death of influential field commander Abdullah Ghani al-Kikli

The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya has announced the successful completion of the military operation in Tripoli, Al Wasat and Reuters reported.

Armed clashes in Tripoli began on the evening of May 12 after reports of the assassination of Abdullah Ghani al-Kikli (also known as Geniwa), the head of the Presidential Council's security service and head of the SSA Support Forces.

The SSA reports to the Presidential Council, formed in 2021 together with the UNE under the leadership of Abdulhamid Dbeyba as part of a UN-backed process.

BIG: Civil war breaking out between Misrata and Tripoli in Libya!



Heavy gunfire reported in Tripoli, with tanks and military vehicles deployed after Libyan militia leader Abdul Ghani al-Kikli (aka Gheniwa) was assassinated.



The Interior Ministry has advised residents to stay…

Residents of the capital reported "heavy gunfire" in the Abu Salim and Salah Eddin neighborhoods, as well as "red lights in the sky." The University of Tripoli announced on Facebook that it was suspending classes, exams, and administrative work until further notice.

Military equipment was deployed on the streets of the Libyan capital.

#Watch

An armed convoy over 10 kilometers long is heading towards the capital, Tripoli, as part of ongoing military build-ups

Aircraft evacuations were also taking place at Mitiga Airport (approximately 8 km from Tripoli).

Civil war erupted in Tripoli Libya. Hospitals are called to move to emergency mode.



Abdul Ghani Al-Kikli, a leader of the state-recognized and funded 'Stability Support Apparatus' (SSA) militia, has reportedly been killed in the fighting.



The world is a mess pic.twitter.com/DoYOsGwDh7 — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) May 12, 2025

The UN mission in Libya called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and restore calm, stressing that attacks on civilians and civilian objects may constitute war crimes.

The US Embassy in Libya and diplomatic missions of other Western countries joined the UN's calls.

Reference Libya is one of the leading oil producers in the Mediterranean region, but the country has been unstable since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. It split into eastern and western factions in 2014. Large-scale fighting in Libya has subsided since a ceasefire in 2020. The main factions periodically engage in armed clashes and compete for control of the country's key economic resources. Several armed groups operate in Tripoli and northwest Libya, where the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is based and most state institutions are concentrated.

The operation in Tripoli is now complete. However, the defense department did not provide further details about the nature of the operation or its results.