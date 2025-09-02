Finland wants to increase the maximum age for reservists

The number of reservists is expected to reach one million by 2031

Finnish Army (Illustrative photo: wikimedia.org)

The Finnish government has submitted a proposal to the parliament to raise the maximum age for reservists to 65 years. About it says on the website of the Defense Ministry.

The new upper age limit will apply to all persons liable for military service born in 1966 or later. Thus, reservists will remain liable for military service until the end of the year in which they turn 65, instead of the current 60.

The proposal provides for the extension of military service for 15 years for privates and non-commissioned officers and 5 years for officers.

There will be no upper age limit for officers with the rank of colonel, captain or above, and they will remain in the reserve as long as they are fit for military service, as is the case now.

The Ministry of Defense notes that this will give the Finnish Defense Forces and the Finnish Border Guard "a wider range of possibilities" to appoint people to key positions during "emergencies" regardless of their military rank.

It is planned that the number of reservists will increase by 125,000 every year and reach one million by 2031.

The amendments will come into force on January 1, 2026, if the Parliament adopts the relevant changes.