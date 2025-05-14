Finnish Foreign Minister: Russia is a long-term threat to Europe and peace
Russia remains a long-term threat to Europe and the world. This statement was made by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with WELT.
"Our analysis shows that, unfortunately, Russia will pose a long-term and even existential threat not only to Europe, but also to world peace," she said .
Valtonen emphasized that Finland has always paid great attention to its own defense amid its neighborhood with Russia. The country joined NATO in April 2023 to "defend" European values, democracy, the rule of law and equality, including in the North.
According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, Western countries should become ready for war as soon as possible amid the threat from Russia, not to fight, but to defend themselves and be able to project power.
"Unfortunately, this is the only language that Putin understands . And, of course, we have to support Ukraine in this," Valtonen summarized.
- on March 28, German intelligence said that Russia could be ready for a war against NATO by 2030.
- On April 28, the WSJ reported that Russia is building up its military presence near the Finnish border.
- On May 8, it was reported that one of the NATO countries is preparing for an attack by Russia a year after the end of the war against Ukraine.
- On May 9, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said that Russia could in a few years build up forces for a new war.