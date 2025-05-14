Finnish Foreign Minister: Russia is a long-term threat to Europe and peace

According to Valtonen, dictator Putin understands only the language of force

Elina Valtonen (Photo: x.com/elinavaltonen)

Russia remains a long-term threat to Europe and the world. This statement was made by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with WELT.

"Our analysis shows that, unfortunately, Russia will pose a long-term and even existential threat not only to Europe, but also to world peace," she said .

Valtonen emphasized that Finland has always paid great attention to its own defense amid its neighborhood with Russia. The country joined NATO in April 2023 to "defend" European values, democracy, the rule of law and equality, including in the North.

According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, Western countries should become ready for war as soon as possible amid the threat from Russia, not to fight, but to defend themselves and be able to project power.

"Unfortunately, this is the only language that Putin understands . And, of course, we have to support Ukraine in this," Valtonen summarized.