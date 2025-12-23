For the first time since the beginning of the Great War, the State Voter Register has started working

The resumption of the voter register opens the way for its updating, David Arakhamia explained

On Tuesday, December 23, the State Register of Voters resumed its work in Ukraine. About this reported faction chairman Servant of the people in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

He said that, as promised, he was informing the public about preparations for the possible holding of elections under martial law.

On December 23, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission resumed the work of the State Voter Register.

"This actually opens the way for the CEC to resume its interaction with citizens and authorities in terms of working with the registry and, as a result, updating it," Arakhamia explained.

He emphasized that updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any election. According to the parliamentarian, the war has greatly affected demographic indicators and this should be reflected in the register. There is enough work to be done in this direction.

December 9 Trump, amid talks on a peace plan, said that it was time to hold elections in Ukraine, as they "have not been held for a very long time."

Reacting to this, Zelenskyy said that "Always ready for elections"and later called on the United States to ensure appropriate security conditions for voting.

The next day, Zelenskyy discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada the following issues, holding elections during the war. Current legislation does not allow them to be held during martial law.

On December 18, Zelenskyy said that The United States is interested in conducting presidential elections in Ukraine, there was no discussion of local and parliamentary elections.