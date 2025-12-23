For the first time since the beginning of the Great War, the State Voter Register has started working
On Tuesday, December 23, the State Register of Voters resumed its work in Ukraine. About this reported faction chairman Servant of the people in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

He said that, as promised, he was informing the public about preparations for the possible holding of elections under martial law.

On December 23, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission resumed the work of the State Voter Register.

"This actually opens the way for the CEC to resume its interaction with citizens and authorities in terms of working with the registry and, as a result, updating it," Arakhamia explained.

He emphasized that updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any election. According to the parliamentarian, the war has greatly affected demographic indicators and this should be reflected in the register. There is enough work to be done in this direction.

