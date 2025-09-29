Foreign Ministry on Hungary's ban on 12 media outlets from Ukraine: While Kyiv blocks propaganda, Budapest blocks journalism

For Orbán's government, "the further from the truth, the better," Tykhyi said

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine restricts Russian propaganda, while Hungarian Prime Minister's government Viktor Orbán prohibits access to fact-based journalism, said foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi, reacting to the ban on a number of Ukrainian resources in Hungary.

"The difference is that Ukraine blocks Russian propaganda, whereas Orban's government blocks Hungarians' access to fact-based journalism. But for them, the farther from the truth the better," the official wrote.

On September 29 Budapest blocked 12 Ukrainian media outlets in response to Ukraine's earlier restriction of access to several pro-Russian and pro-government Hungarian websites.

Among the websites blocked by the Hungarian side are Ukrayinska Pravda, Evropeiska Pravda, Hromadske, NV and LB.ua.

Also banned in Hungary are TSN and Oboz.UA, regional websites Zakarpattya Online, ungvar.uz.ua, Announce Zakarpattya, and lesser-known InsiderINFO and UAonline.