Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA)

The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was diagnosed with skin cancer at an early stage. About reports Reuters.

The DF Star Hospital in Brazil reported that Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on September 17 due to vomiting, dizziness and low blood pressure. He was released the next day.

According to doctors, the Brazilian former president's condition has improved. However, tests showed the presence of squamous cell skin cancer, which begins in the cells of the middle and outer layers of the epidermis.

The initial stage of the disease needs to be monitored in the dynamics.

"Tests showed that two skin lesions tested positive for squamous cell carcinoma. They have already been removed, but regular follow-up is needed to make sure that no new lesions appear and that the removal is complete," Bolsonaro's doctor, Claudio Birolini, told reporters.