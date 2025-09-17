Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was diagnosed with skin cancer at an early stage. About reports Reuters.
The DF Star Hospital in Brazil reported that Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on September 17 due to vomiting, dizziness and low blood pressure. He was released the next day.
According to doctors, the Brazilian former president's condition has improved. However, tests showed the presence of squamous cell skin cancer, which begins in the cells of the middle and outer layers of the epidermis.
The initial stage of the disease needs to be monitored in the dynamics.
"Tests showed that two skin lesions tested positive for squamous cell carcinoma. They have already been removed, but regular follow-up is needed to make sure that no new lesions appear and that the removal is complete," Bolsonaro's doctor, Claudio Birolini, told reporters.
- In 2021, the Brazilian Senate's investigative committee approved a report that called for the prosecution of Bolsonaro of nine crimes in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Among them are crimes against humanity.
- In November 2024, the Brazilian Federal Police provided the Supreme Court with evidence, that Bolsonaro was allegedly directly involved in the preparation of a coup to overturn the results of the 2022 elections, which he lost.
- september 11, 2025 Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison. He is accused of plotting a coup to stay in power after losing the 2022 elections.
