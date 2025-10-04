Former CIA chief: Putin behaves like a two-year-old and has gotten away with too much
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin behaves like a "two-year-old child" who constantly tests the limits of what is permissible in relations with NATO. About this said ralph Hoff, former head of special operations at the Central Intelligence Agency for Europe and Eurasia, in an interview with the Studio West program.
Goff said he was dissatisfied with NATO's response to Russia's new provocations. He emphasized that if this continues, there is a serious danger of even greater escalation.
"All of these acts of sabotage and economic damage to the West have not been met with a proper and decisive response. Putin is behaving like a two-year-old child who is constantly testing the limits of what is permissible, and he has gotten away with too much," the former CIA official said.
- on September 30, NATO Secretary General Rutte said that the Alliance was still investigating the drone incidents in Denmark and was looking into the matter, whether Russia is deliberately conducted a UAV attack in Poland and violated Estonian airspace.
- U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said LIGA.netthat Russia is using against the Alliance the principle of "neither war nor peace"to avoid dragging the United States into a war.
