Trump's team explains Russia's game against NATO

Whitaker said that the North Atlantic Alliance is working to respond to Moscow "in kind"

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

Russia is using the principle of "neither war nor peace" against NATO in order not to draw the United States into war, but to destabilize its allies. This was stated by the United States permanent representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, during the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics event in Brussels, reports LIGA.net's correspondent.

"Russia is now playing a game of 'neither war nor peace' with NATO in order not to cross a line that would draw the United States into war, but at the same time to destabilize us with asymmetric threats. We are working to ensure that we are not just reactive, but respond to them in kind" the official said.

Whitaker reiterated that NATO would "defend every inch" of the Alliance, adding that the allies "tracked and shot down drones over Poland (managed to intercept four drones out of 19. – Ed.)".

"But we must learn not to use missiles worth $2 million to bring down Shahed at a cost of $600," the diplomat said.