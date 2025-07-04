Interceptor drones are significantly cheaper than Shaheds – what are the prices

The cost of anti-aircraft drones depends on their purpose, configuration, and the "conscience of the manufacturer," according to the Prytula Foundation

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

Interceptor drones cost significantly less than the occupiers' Shaheds. This is evidenced by data provided to LIGA.net by Kyryl Lyukov, head of the unmanned systems department of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

According to him, the cost of one anti-aircraft drone ranges from $1,500 to $16,000.

The cost depends on the purpose, configuration, and "conscience of the manufacturer," Lyukov explained.

At the same time, this amount is significantly less than the price of one "Shahed," since even after the localization of production in Russia, the production of one such strike UAV costs an average of $30,000 – $50,000.

That is, the cost ratio between interceptors and Shahed drones ranges from 1:20 to 1:3.