Interceptor drones are significantly cheaper than Shaheds – what are the prices
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Interceptor drones cost significantly less than the occupiers' Shaheds. This is evidenced by data provided to LIGA.net by Kyryl Lyukov, head of the unmanned systems department of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.
According to him, the cost of one anti-aircraft drone ranges from $1,500 to $16,000.
The cost depends on the purpose, configuration, and "conscience of the manufacturer," Lyukov explained.
At the same time, this amount is significantly less than the price of one "Shahed," since even after the localization of production in Russia, the production of one such strike UAV costs an average of $30,000 – $50,000.
That is, the cost ratio between interceptors and Shahed drones ranges from 1:20 to 1:3.
- President Zelenskyy reported that on the night of July 4, in order to repel one of Russia's largest air attacks, Ukraine used drone interceptors in addition to traditional means – there are dozens of losses of the occupiers' drones.
- The chief communicator of the Unmanned Systems Forces told LIGA.net that mobile fire groups are still relevant, but in the context of massive mixed Russian attacks, drone interceptors are still more effective.
- He noted that such drones could become an alternative to anti-aircraft missile systems for shooting down high-speed drones.
- MP Fedienko from the defense committee reported that to counter attacks by Russian "Shaheds," the identification of SIM cards on drones, shutting down mobile networks or the internet, tracing the "SIMs," and blocking them are being considered.