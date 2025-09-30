Trump says sanctions won't be effective if Europe buys energy from Russia – Whitaker

US ambassador to NATO says that if the allies are serious about peace, they must "kill the Russian war machine"

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: VALDA KALNINA/EPA)

The United States will not impose new sanctions against Russia until Europe stops buying oil and gas from it – US president Donald Trump believes that without this, economic restrictions will not be effective. This was stated by the American permanent representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, during the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics in Brussels, reports LIGA.net's correspondent.

The official was asked whether new US sanctions against Russia will not be implemented until Europe stops buying energy from Moscow.

"That's exactly right. President Trump believes that if we continue to give Russia European money, the sanctions will not be as effective," Whitaker said.

He reminded that Poland and the Czech Republic completely refused from Russian oil and gas.

At the same time, the official emphasized, such countries as Hungary and Slovakia buy almost 100% of their energy from Moscow, and Turkey "also buys too much".

"Of course, it will not be easy. But we must do these difficult things. If the allies seriously want peace, they must kill the Russian military machine. The ball is in the court of the European and Canadian allies," the U.S. ambassador to NATO summarized.