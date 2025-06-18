Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

In a campaign video, the diplomat criticized Donald Trump and expressed support for Ukraine

Bridget Brink (Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink has decided to run for Congress from Michigan. She announced her decision in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Brink wrote that she has dedicated her life to defending democracy and fighting for freedom. She added that this was why she stood up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and opposed US President Donald Trump.

"My next mission is to fight for what is right here at home. I'm running for #MI07 because it's time to put Michigan families first and fight back," she explained her decision.

In her campaign video, she showed footage of Russian aggression against Ukraine and mentioned the victims of the war.

"Unfortunately, President Trump continues to put pressure on our democratic ally Ukraine rather than on the aggressor Russia. Appeasement of a dictator has never and will never lead to lasting peace, and it is simply not who we are," the diplomat said.

She added that she was leaving diplomacy after 30 years of service to "have a say".

"We must stand firm against aggressors, defend democracy, fight for freedom at home and abroad, and be on the right side of history. My next mission? To fight for what is right here at home, to stand up to irresponsible, unelected billionaires who are trying to destroy our government and undermine our democracy," Brink said, accompanying her words with a video with businessman Elon Musk.

That is why she decided to run for Congress from her native Michigan. According to the diplomat, it is now necessary to "fight the chaos and corruption coming out of Washington". In particular, she mentioned tariffs and cuts in social sector funding.

"If you are ready to fight back and put Michigan families and our country first, please join us," she concluded.

