Fraud with payments in the 110th Brigade. SBI informs military of new suspicions

There is evidence of 50 soldiers who received allowances for fictitiously being on the front line

Investigative actions (Photo: SBI)

Servicemen of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Marko Bezruchko of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received new suspicions in a criminal proceeding regarding fraud with payments. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the brigade illegally granted combat allowances to soldiers who did not actually perform their duties.

The SBI recalled that in December 2024, a deputy brigade commander was served with a suspicion notice for creating schemes to extort money from soldiers. In January 2025, law enforcement officers detained his accomplice, the commander of the logistics group.

Investigators found that they had created a criminal association consisting of seven military officers. Officials involved soldiers in these activities, including three drivers and a repair shop worker.

These soldiers did not report for duty for months, but regularly gave part of their illegally obtained allowances to the brigade leadership. On the instructions of the deputy commander, their names were included in the lists of those sent to the combat zone.

The total amount of illegally paid bonuses to these four military officers alone exceeded UAH 5.3 million.

The investigation also has data on about 50 other servicemen who received allowances for fictitiously being on the front line. These facts will be investigated separately.

Currently, the deputy brigade commander has been served with a new suspicion under the following articles:

→ creation of a criminal organization;

→ embezzlement of property on an especially large scale;

→ abuse of power under martial law;

→ forgery in office;

→ military service evasion;

→ theft of firearms;

→ illegal deprivation of liberty;

→ death threats.

Suspicion has also been served:

→ the commander of the material support group. He is charged with creating a criminal organization, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, forgery, military service evasion and abuse of power;

→ Four soldiers suspected of participating in a criminal organization, embezzlement and military service evasion.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBI noted that to compensate for the damage caused, almost UAH 7 million seized during searches of the organizer of the scheme was transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. His property was also seized .

On December 30, 2024, the SBI reported that it had served a suspicion for abuse of power and misappropriation of weapons on the deputy commander of the 110th Brigade.

Law enforcement officials claimed that since early 2024, he organized a scheme that allowed military personnel who did not want to serve to receive money. For half of their salary, he ensured their absence from service, and some even received combat pay.