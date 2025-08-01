From the state, the region and international organizations: Sumy OVA disclosed how much displaced persons receive

In the region, 56,178 people have already been evacuated, including 8,033 children, the regional administration told LIGA.net

Evacuation in Sumy region (Illustrative photo of 2024: OVA)

Forced displaced persons who left the settlements of Sumy region due to Russian aggression receive monthly assistance from the state and the region in the amount of several thousand hryvnias, but can also count on a one-time payment of UAH 10,800 from international organizations. This became known from a response to a request from LIGA.net from the regional military administration of the region.

"The state budget provides a monthly living allowance for internally displaced persons in the amount of UAH 2000 for an adult and UAH 3000 for a child or a person with a disability," the document says. These amounts are provided for IDPs from other regions of Ukraine too.

At the same time, the regional administration said that the regional budget also pays UAH 2,000 per month for each evacuated child.

In addition, the regional administration added, there is international assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800 per person: it is allocated as a one-time payment to people who evacuate from the border communities of the region and are registered by charitable foundations – these funds are paid by the UN World Food Program, the UN Refugee Agency, as well as foreign non-governmental organizations JERU, ACTED, People in Need, and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), among others.

As explained byin the regional administration, these 10,800 UAH are paid via an international Western Union transfer.

In total, 56,178 people have been evacuated due to the Russian threat, including 8,033 children, and 33,302 people, including 679 children, remain to be evacuated, the OVA said.

According to her, residents of four districts, 18 territorial communities, and 213 settlements in the region are subject to evacuation:

→ within a 5-kilometer zone from the state border with Russia – 115 settlements;

→ 98 settlements within a 5-kilometer zone.